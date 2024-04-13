NBA playoff picture: Nuggets' stunning loss to Spurs opens up No. 1 seed to Timberwolves, Thunder

The Denver Nuggets had the No. 1 seed in the West in their hands after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Then Victor Wembanyama happened.

The NBA Rookie of the Year favorite led the last place Spurs to a stunning 121-120 win over the defending champions on Friday, posting 34 points on 12-of-27 shooting with 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. That included an otherworldly stretch of 17 points in three minutes, plus a pivotal block of Nikola Jokić in crunch time.

WEMBY 17 PTS IN 3 MIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/ig4dvRxNn8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2024

The winning basket was supplied by Devonte' Graham, who muscled through Jamal Murray in transition to put the Spurs in the lead with 0.9 seconds left.

Had the Nuggets taken care of business against the 21-60 Spurs, they would have been sitting pretty for the first seed in the West. After beating the Timberwolves, Denver was one game up on both Minnesota and the Oklahoma City Thunder with two to play, both against non-playoff teams. All they had to do was win out.

Now, all three teams are tied at 56-25. Instead of only needing to defeat the 27-54 Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, the Nuggets need both teams to lose Sunday as they don't hold any tiebreakers. The Thunder will play the Dallas Mavericks at home, while the Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns at home.

Here's how the tiebreakers all work out, via ESPN's Andrew Lopez:

All three teams win or lose: 1. Thunder, 2. Timberwolves, 3. Nuggets

Thunder and Timberwolves win, Nuggets lose: 1. Timberwolves, 2. Thunder, 3. Nuggets

Thunder and Nuggets win, Timberwolves lose: 1. Thunder, 2. Nuggets, 3. Timberwolves

Timberwolves and Nuggets win, Thunder lose: 1. Timberwolves, 2. Nuggets, 3. Thunder

The Nuggets get the easiest opponent of that trio, but arguably the worst position.

This article will be updated with the full playoff picture after tonight's games.