NBA free agency: Clippers announce that Paul George is leaving for another team

It's not clear yet where Paul George will play next season. But it is clear where he won't.
The Los Angeles Clippers released a statement Sunday evening announcing that George has informed them that he will play for another team.
Clippers’ statement on Paul George parting ways following a significant gap in contract talks, exploring an opt-in and trade scenario and excitement about new opportunities and greater flexibility under new CBA to field a “highly competitive team” moving forward: pic.twitter.com/Uajbail3Hk— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 1, 2024