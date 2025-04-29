NBA considering replacing All-Star Game with international competition: 'U.S. versus rest of the world'

NBA logo is seen on the store in Milan, Italy on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The NBA is looking to borrow one of the NHL's best ideas in recent memory. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is exploring the idea of replacing the All-Star Game with an international competition that pits players from the United States against other top players from all around the world, according to The Athletic.

Silver — and president of league operations Byron Spruell — made those comments to the Associated Press Sports Editors on Monday.

Silver pointed out that next year's All-Star Game will take place during the Winter Olympics, which inspired the NBA to think internationally.

"Our All-Star Game will return to NBC next season in the middle of their coverage of the Winter Olympics. Given the strong interest we've seen in international basketball competitions, most recently in last summer's Olympics in Paris, we're discussing concepts with the players association that focus on NBA players representing their countries or regions instead of the more traditional formats that we've used in the past."

Spruell said the league was trying to lean in on the idea of "U.S. versus rest of the world."

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2026. The 2026 Winter Olympics will run between Feb. 6 and Feb. 22.

It's unclear exactly what format the league will use if it decides to make a change. The NBA could simply hold an All-Star Game in which a team made up of players from the United States takes on a team of the best international players in the sport.

The NBA could also look into adopting the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off idea and turning the event into a mini-tournament. Instead of holding their traditional All-Star Game last season, the NHL hosted a mini-tournament in which the best players from four nations — the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland — all competed against each other over nine days.

Canada and the United States met in the championship, with Canada coming out on top. The game drew 9.3 million viewers, a major win for the NHL.

The NBA could be looking for a similar win. Silver has been critical of the league's efforts to improve the All-Star Game, going so far as to call the 2025 event "a miss." Silver tweaked the All-Star Game a number of times during his tenure as commissioner, and eventually settled on a four-team tournament in 2025 that lacked the bite of the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off model.

Silver was asked whether the league would look to emulate the NHL's new All-Star Game format in March. At the time, he said he wasn't sure the idea made sense.

A month later, Silver apparently changed his mind. Given the apathy toward the NBA's current All-Star Game and the hype surrounding the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off, it wouldn't be a shock to see the NBA go all-in on international competition in 2026.