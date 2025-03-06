NBA Awards home stretch: SGA, Jokic or LEBRON for MVP? + DPOY, 6MOY, COY & MIP | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

On this edition of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine take a look at every single front-runner for each of the NBA Awards: MVP, Most Improved Player, 6th Man of the Year, Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Will the current favorites hang on for the next month? Tom and Dan break down SGA's chances of winning his 1st MVP, and whether LeBron James has a true, viable path to chasing him down (in LeBron chasedown fashion). Evan Mobley is the current DPOY favorite, but Tom explains why he "hates" that. Could Evan's head coach Kenny Atkinson be caught by JB Bickerstaff? Cade Cunningham leads MIP as the Pistons dream season continues, but should former #1 overall picks even be eligible for that award? And the nominees that could catch Payton Pritchard for 6MOY. Plus the guys weigh in on the devastating Kyrie Irving news as it pertains to his looming contract situation, and go in hard on Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.

(1:40) - Big Number: SGA or Jokic for MVP? (or LeBron?)

(18:55) - Little Number: Defensive Player of the Year

(25:20) - Little Number: Coach of the Year

(29:50) - Little Number: 6th Man of the Year

(34:35) - Most Improved Player

(42:55) - Scoreboard update: Tom ties it

(44:50) - What Kyrie's injury means for Dallas

