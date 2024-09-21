Nationals demote All-Star CJ Abrams after reported late night out at casino

Washington Nationals v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals jogs off the field at the end of the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals announced on Saturday that they were demoting All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to their minor league complex in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said on Saturday that Abrams' demotion was not due to his play on the field, but instead it was "internal issues." He did not elaborate.

But according to CHGO's Cody Delmendo, Abrams was out all night at a Chicago-area casino and did not return back until hours before the Nationals' Friday 2 p.m. ET game against the Chicago Cubs.

Abrams' led off during the Nationals' 3-1 loss and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

The 23-year-old Abrams enjoyed a stellar first half batting .268 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 15 stolen bases. His play earned him a place on the National League All-Star Game roster.

But since the All-Star break Abrams has struggled. In his last 49 games he's batting .203 with five homers and 17 RBI. His fielding has also been under the microscope with seven errors since the beginning of August.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Abrams' service time will not be affected as he's been with the MLB team the entire 2024 season and surpassed the 172 days needed to earn a full year of service. He has the option to file a grievance through the MLBPA for losing nearly $30,000 of his $752,000 salary if he misses the Nationals' final week of games.