NASCAR: Chris Buescher clinches playoff berth with Richmond win

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JULY 29: Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chris Buescher got the third NASCAR Cup Series win of his career at Richmond on Sunday and is officially a member of the 2023 playoff field.

It looked like Buescher was driving to an easy win after passing Martin Truex Jr. for the lead on lap 347 of the 400-lap race. Buescher had no issues getting by Truex as Truex was on a different tire strategy than Buescher and the rest of the leaders.

But a late caution for Daniel Suarez spinning off Noah Gragson's bumper meant that Buescher had to hold off Denny Hamlin and others for a three-lap run to the finish.

Buescher did that easily with a good launch on the restart as Hamlin couldn't ever mount a serious challenge.

Buescher and his Roush Fenway Keselowski teammate Brad Keselowski were the class of the field in the third stage but Keselowski took himself out of contention for the win with a bad pit entry and pit stop during the final green-flag stops of the race. Buescher pitted a lap before Keselowski and ended up six seconds ahead after Keselowski rejoined the track.