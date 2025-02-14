NASCAR: Bubba Wallace wins first Daytona Duel qualifying race

NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota lduring the NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Bubba Wallace will start third in the Daytona 500 on Sunday

Wallace won the first Duel qualifying race ahead of William Byron and Ty Dillon. He had a fast car for much of the race and was able to control the lead at the front for the final laps.

“I’ve wanted one of these Duel wins for so long, all my buddies have got them,” Wallace said after the race.

Justin Allgaier finished ninth to qualify for the race for car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. It’s the first time a car owned by Junior’s JR Motorsports team will compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race. The team is a stalwart in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!