MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves Braves-Pirates game after falling with non-contact injury

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 23: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on May 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after collapsing on the field with a non-contact injury.

The injury took place as Acuña took a lead on the base paths from second base. He fell to the turf after taking the lead in obvious pain. He was eventually able to walk off the field, but he did not return to the game.

The nature of his injury wasn't immediately clear.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

