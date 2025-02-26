Multiple New Orleans Privateers players under investigation for gambling violations

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - DECEMBER 21: The New Orleans logo is seen on the front of the jersey of New Orleans Privateers guard Daniel Sackey (0) during the college basketball game between the New Orleans Privateers and the Purdue Boilermakers on December 21, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Multiple New Orleans players are under investigation for potential NCAA violations related to sports gambling, according to longtime college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman .

The Privateers have held out four of its top five scorers since they fell to Incarnate Word on Jan. 27 for a violation of team rules. According to Goodman and the Associated Press, they are under investigation by both the NCAA and the school for sports gambling violations.

James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter and Jamond Vincent are the four suspended players in question. White, the team’s leading scorer, has averaged 19.2 points per game. Short, Hunter and Vincent have all averaged at least 7.8 points per game this season, too.

Specifics on those violations are not yet known. It’s unclear if they are being accused of betting on games that they played in.

This marks just the latest gambling-related probe into the college basketball world in recent weeks. Fresno State sat two of its top scorers on Saturday after reports of wagering activity. A third player, who is no longer on the team's roster, is part of that investigation, too.

Three other programs — North Carolina A&T, Mississippi Valley State and Eastern Michigan — were linked to the federal investigation into a gambling ring earlier this month, too. That investigation started with former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, who has since been permanently banned from the NBA . He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. That expanded to involve longtime guard Terry Rozier , too. The NBA has said it investigated Rozier and did not find a violation.

The investigation is also looking into a potential point-shaving incident with a former Temple player that allegedly bet on games that he played in last season.

The Privateers hold just a 4-25 record heading into Saturday’s game at UT Rio Grande. They have lost 11 straight dating back to before the players were suspended, and they are tied for last in the Southland Conference standings.