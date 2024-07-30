MLB trade deadline: OF Jorge Soler headed back to Braves in trade from Giants

The Atlanta Braves pulled off a trade deadline surprise Monday night, finalizing a deal to acquire former All-Star outfielder and World Series MVP Jorge Soler from the San Francisco Giants, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey.

The Atlanta Braves are acquiring OF Jorge Soler from the San Francisco Giants, source confirm to @YahooSports. Soler signed a three-year $42 million deal in SF in February. He now returns to ATL where he was a World Series champion in ‘21. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) July 30, 2024

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Braves are also acquiring pitcher Luke Jackson from the Giants.

The Braves later confirmed the trade with the Giants, who receive LHP Tyler Matzek and minor-league infielder Sabin Ceballos in the swap.

The Atlanta #Braves today acquired RHP Luke Jackson and OF Jorge Soler from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for LHP Tyler Matzek and minor-league INF Sabin Ceballos. pic.twitter.com/o5lgNlpVYe — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 30, 2024

Atlanta previously traded for Soler in a 2021 deadline deal with the Kansas City Royals. He started 55 regular-season games with the Braves that season, then helped lead them to a World Series championship. In the World Series, he hit three home runs and batted in three go-ahead runs as Atlanta beat the Houston Astros and Soler was named World Series MVP. Jackson was also a member of that World Series team.

Almost exactly three years later, Soler and Jackson join the Braves again as they look to fend off the rest of the NL wild-card contenders and make another postseason run.