MLB playoffs ALDS Game 3 live tracker: Orioles fight for their postseason hopes, Astros within one win of ALCS

Division Series - Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 08: Ryan Mountcastle #6 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The MLB postseason could experience its first major upset Tuesday. All four American League teams are in action, but it's the Baltimore Orioles who need to win the most. With a loss, the top-seeded Orioles would be eliminated from the playoffs.

The Texas Rangers' offense has proven relentless in Games 1 and 2 vs. the Orioles. After pulling off a narrow win in Game 1, Texas exploded for 11 runs in Game 2. The Orioles tried to claw back into the contest, but Texas' ability to put runs on the board proved to be too much. Baltimore will need to find a way to limit the powerful Rangers' offense if it hopes to get back in this series.

Javier and Abreu pull Astros within one win of ALCS

The Astros scored early and — this can't be emphasized enough — often in their 9-1 win over the Twins at Target Field. Seven of Houston's nine runs in Game 3 were scored via the long ball.

Jose Abreu got the party started early with a first-inning homer to give the Astros a 4-0 lead. Alex Bregman hit home run to left field in the fifth, Yordan Alvarez homered to right field in the ninth and Abreu hit his second home run of the afternoon to complete Houston's scoring.

All six of Alvarez's hits in this series have been extra-base hits. He hit three homers between Game 1 and 2, and then added two doubles and a home run in Game 3.

Cristian Javier held the Twins' bats to one hit — a Max Kepler double in the first— in the first five innings. The pitcher recorded nine strikeouts and pitched himself out of three jams in the first, third and fifth inning to hold the Twins scoreless. Houston can clinch the series and move onto the ALCS with a win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates during Game 3 of the ALDS.