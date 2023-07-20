MLB owners reportedly set to re-elect commissioner Rob Manfred next week

2023 MLB Draft presented by Nike SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 09: Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts during the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Lumen Field on July 09, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

MLB owners are expected to re-elect commissioner Rob Manfred to another term next week, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal.

Manfred needs at least 16 of the 30 team owners to vote in his favor to keep his job. The vote isn’t expected to be anywhere near that close.

“No doubt, there never was,” an anonymous source told The Athletic. “It’s a foregone conclusion [that he will be reelected].”

Manfred, 64, first took office as commissioner in 2015. He replaced Bud Selig, who held the post for 22 years. He was last re-elected in 2018, which extended his second term as commissioner through January 2025. Assuming Manfred is elected again, and his term remains at five years, he will be MLB's commissioner through 2030.

Manfred has dealt with plenty of criticism and major issues throughout his career — most recently with the Oakland Athletic's planned move to Las Vegas , Diamond Sports Group's bankruptcy and minor league pay — but the league has undoubtedly grown under his watch. It brought in a record nearly $11 billion last season, and its new media rights deal grew by almost $250 million last season, per Forbes .

"I have what I regard to be the best job in the world," Manfred told The Athletic during the All-Star break earlier this month. "My current thinking is I'd like to continue to do it."

It’s unclear when the vote to elect Manfred for a third time will take place, though it could happen as early as Tuesday during owners meetings in Washington D.C. Commissioners are eligible to be re-elected as soon as 18 months before their contract expires. If owners opted to replace Manfred or extend the voting window, it would take at least 23 owners to approve the vote instead of a simple majority.