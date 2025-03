ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 25: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) looks on during the MLB Spring Training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels on March 25, 2025 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mookie Betts is in the Los Angeles Dodgers' Opening Day lineup, batting second and playing shortstop. The Dodgers are facing the Detroit Tigers in their home opener, who will have American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on the mound.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.