MLB Futures Game: Marlins prospect Nasim Nuñez earns MVP in National League win

New York Mets v Miami Marlins JUPITER, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Nasim Emmanuel Nunez #83 of the Miami Marlins attempts to steal second base in the fifth inning against the New York Mets in a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 01, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The best of MLB's farms systems assembled Saturday for the league's Futures Game. The biggest hero of the day came in the form of one of the lesser known prospects.

Miami Marlins prospect Nasim Nuñez earned MVP honors with a bases-clearing RBI double in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach in a 5-0 National League win. He proceeded to use his top-tier speed to steal third base.

Nuñez, ranked as the No. 20 prospect in Miami's system by MLB Pipeline, was playing in the game a year after the death of his grandfather, one of his biggest fans. Asked about that after the game, he kept it simple:

"He's smiling down, that's all that matters."

The NL got its other runs on an RBI single from Milwaukee Brewers catching prospect Jeferson Quero, the No. 76 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Meanwhile, No. 44 prospect Mick Abel of the Philadelphia Phillies started a shutout for the NL, whose pitchers combined to strike out 12 in the seven-inning game.

All told, the game featured appearances from six of the top 10 prospects in baseball, including No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles, No. 3 prospect Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers and No. 4 prospect Marcelo Mayer of the Boston Red Sox. No. 2 prospect Elly De La Cruz was busy doing something else.