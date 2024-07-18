MLB All-Star Game viewership up 6% after falling to record low last year, while Home Run Derby declined

National League's Shohei Ohtani, right, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Jurickson Profar, of the San Diego Padres, and Ketel Marte, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, also scored. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

By Dhani Joseph, Yahoo Sports

The MLB All-Star Game saw a slight bump in 2024.

On Tuesday evening, Major League Baseball's best, from Shohei Ohtani to Paul Skenes, participated in the showcase event of All-Star weekend. The All-Star Game drew 7,443,000 viewers on Fox this year, according to the AP. That number is up 6% from the previous year's game, but overall the number isn't so impressive, as it's the second-lowest viewership in the event's history.

The 5-3 win by the American League saw a 437,000-viewer increase from when the National League won 3-2 back in 2023. In 2022, the viewership was higher than the last two, bringing in 7.51 million viewers.

This year's game rating was a 3.8, with a share of 12. That’s down slightly from last year where the rating was a 3.9 with the same amount of shares. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, while the share is the percentage tuned to a program among those households with televisions on at the time.

Spanish-language coverage on Fox Deportes brought in 116,000 viewers. That number is 36% up from the year prior, when there were only 85,000 viewers.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night, however, went in the opposite direction. Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez's win brought in only 5.45 million viewers to ESPN. That's an 11% decrease from 2023 when the event brought in 6.11 million. In 2022, the Home Run Derby saw a viewership of 6.88 million.

Comments on this article
