Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes involved in car crash that killed two children

ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 09: Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) reacts during the college football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 9th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved in a car crash that killed two children.

Per the Largo, Florida, Police Department, two children were killed when a Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul.

"According to the Largo Police Department, 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riviera were killed when a Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul turning left at an intersection at 1:45 p.m. Saturday."

"Police have not identified the drivers but said several people, who have not been identified by law enforcement, have been hospitalized with "serious injuries." An investigation is ongoing.

The Herald said the school had declined to comment on if Haynes had any injuries and how severe they were, though Miami-area reporter Andy Slater said that Hayes had been hospitalized. The drivers of the vehicles have not been identified, nor has it been identified which vehicle Hayes was in. He's a native of Largo.

Hayes played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2024 and had four tackles and an interception. That pick came in the second week of the season against Florida A&M. Hayes was a four-star player in the high school class of 2024 and was ranked by Rivals as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player in the state of Florida. Miami went 10-3 in 2024 and missed out on the College Football Playoff after losing to Syracuse in the final week of the regular season.