Miami Dolphins confirm LB Bradley Chubb suffered torn ACL during loss to Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) is taken from the field on a cart after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Miami Dolphins have confirmed that linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn right ACL during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Chubb was injured with a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter of the 56-19 defeat and was carted to the locker room. An MRI confirmed the team's fears of it being a serious knee injury on Monday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel faced criticism with many wondering why Chubb and other starters were still playing late in the blowout. He expressed regret afterward.

"I mean, in hindsight, I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would've known that he was going to get hurt. ... It doesn't look very smart at all," he said. "The players wanted to go back in and play and finish the right way heading into next week. And I have the ability to tell them no on everything in this situation. There's plenty of decisions that I'll cross examine. ... The intention is always purposeful. And I made the call that the guys that went out there, they wanted to be out there.

"I would like a time machine, for sure."

Chubb is the current Dolphins leader in sacks with 11, and the team will now go into their matchup against the Buffalo Bills with the AFC East title on the line missing a vital piece on defense.

