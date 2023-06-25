Mercury fire head coach Vanessa Nygaard after 2-10 start to season

WNBA: JUN 18 Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 18: Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard observes shootaround before a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty on June 18, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amid a frustrating season, the Phoenix Mercury announced on Sunday that they're doing the one thing a floundering team can do to try to change their fortunes: fire someone.

And that someone is head coach Vanessa Nygaard.

Mercury parts ways with Head Coach Vanessa Nygaard, names Nikki Blue Interim Head Coach for the remainder of 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/bYdPEX7V7W — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 25, 2023

“We have chosen to make a change at head coach,” said Mercury GM Jim Pitman in a press release. “We thank Vanessa Nygaard for the way she endured and managed the adversity of the last year-plus. Our organization and our fans have high expectations for this team, and we have not reached those with our performance this year."

Assistant coach Nikki Blue, who has coached in the NBA and WNBA for 15 years, has been appointed interim head coach.

"We have confidence in the job Nikki Blue will do as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season,” Pitman said.

The Mercury have had a miserable season, and currently own a WNBA-worst 2-10 record. That's tied for the worst record through 12 games in Mercury history — and since the Mercury are one of the WNBA's original teams, that history goes back to 1997.

Nygaard was hired in January 2022 to replace longtime head coach Sandy Brondello, whose contract wasn't renewed. Nygaard had a 15-21 coaching record in 2022, which got the Mercury to the playoffs, but not any farther as they lost in the first round. Her firing comes one day after the Mercury lost 97-74 to the Seattle Storm, their fifth-straight loss and their second-straight loss by 20 points or more.

Brondello was hired by the New York Liberty after he time with the Mercury ended. The Liberty are 8-3 in 2023, third in the WNBA, and Brondello is coaching young stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

Blue's first game at the helm will be June 27 when the Mercury take on the Dallas Wings.