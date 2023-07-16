Mayra Bueno Silva submits former champion Holly Holm in UFC breakthrough

UFC Fight Night: Holm v Bueno Silva LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: (R-L) Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil reacts after her submission victory over Holly Holm in their women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mayra Bueno Silva faced a big opportunity facing former bantamweight champion Holly Holm on Saturday.

She made the most of it. The 10th-ranked bantamweight contender made quick work of Holm at UFC Fight Night, securing a second round submission victory in the main event with a standing guillotine choke.

Holm got a hold on Buena Silva and backed her into the cage just 15 seconds into the round. But Bueno Silva slipped from her grasp and secured a guillotine chokehold. Holm was not able to escape. She tapped out 38 seconds into the second round, and Buena Silva picked up the biggest win of her career over the third-ranked fighter in the division.

She was off to strong start on Saturday before the submission, with some observers scoring a close first round, 10-9 in her favor.

With the win, Buena Silva, 31, improves to 11-2-1 in MMA including a 6-2-1 UFC record. The win was her fourth straight in the UFC and her third straight submission. She's now tied with No. 2 Raquel Pennington for the longest win streak in the division.

For Holm, 41, it marked another tough blow since her 2015 peak defeating Ronda Rousey with a head kick for the bantamweight title in one of the most shocking results in the history of the sports. Holm is 5-7 since that win including a loss to Miesha Tate in her next fight to relinquish the championship.