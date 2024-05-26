Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić available for Game 3 vs. Timberwolves after late questionable tag

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Two MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is available for Sunday's Western Conference finals Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after entering warmups with a questionable designation.

Head coach Jason Kidd told reporters before warmups that Dončić was questionable with right knee soreness. The team announced after warmups that Dončić was cleared to play. Forwards Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) are listed as out.

Dončić has been dealing with a lingering knee sprain through much of the playoffs. He was walking gingerly when he showed up to Sunday's game at American Airlines Center.

An MVP finalist, Dončić is in the midst of a spectacular playoff run. The regular-season scoring champion, Dončić is averaging 28 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 14 games. He clinched Friday's Game 2 win over the Timberwolves with a step-back 3-pointer over Rudy Gobert in the game's final seconds.

The Mavericks enter Sunday's game with a chance to secure a commanding lead in the series at home. They took a 2-0 lead with wins in Minnesota. A win Sunday night would give them a 3-0 lead with a trip to the NBA Finals at stake. No NBA team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

