Matt LaFleur: Malik Willis will start as Packers QB if Jordan Love can't play, Love not ruled out for Week 2

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that backup quarterback Malik Willis will get the start in Week 2 if Jordan Love can't play.

"If Jordan's not clear, then we'll start Malik," LaFleur said at his Monday news conference. "And Sean [Clifford] will be the backup."

Love isn't expected to be available after spraining the MCL in his left knee in Week 1's loss in Brazil to the the Philadelphia Eagles. According to reports, his initial timetable to return was set at 3-6 weeks. But LaFleur declined to rule him out for Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I couldn't give you a percentage," LaFleur said of Love's chances of playing Sunday. "But if he gets cleared, we'll give him every opportunity like we always will.

"I know he's doing everything in his power. He's spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible. Certainly, we're not gonna put him in a position where if he can't protect himself that he'd go out there."

