Marlins rookie Ronny Simon sheds tears on the field, gets pulled from game after making three errors in loss

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Ronny Simon #41 of the Miami Marlins in the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Baseball is a game of failure. A player who gets three hits out of every 10 at-bats is considered among the best hitters in the game. The truly elite players clearly have physical gifts, but their ability to remain mentally strong in a brutal game is what separates them from the rest of the pack.

Miami Marlins rookie Ronny Simon had a night to forget during Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the San Diego Padres. The second baseman committed multiple errors, and was seen shedding tears on the field before he was pulled from the game early.

Simon's struggles started in the second inning, when a ball deflected off his glove after a dive. After getting to the ball, Simon attempted to throw out a runner at home. That throw was off target, causing the runner to score. Simon was charged with his first error of the night for the throw.

The following inning, Simon missed a ground ball right at him during a hit and run. It's possible Simon's view of the ball was blocked by the runner, but it skipped right over his glove. Simon was not charged for an error on the play, but it added to his rough evening.

The fourth is where things really unraveled. A routine ground ball hit off Simon's glove, allowing Tyler Wade to reach first base. Marlins pitcher Max Meyer induced what should have been a double play on the next hitter, but Simon's flip to the shortstop was overthrown, causing everyone to be safe.

At one point during the inning, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough used a mound visit to give Simon a pep talk.

When the fourth inning ended, Simon appeared to be crying as he walked off the field.

After a brutal sequence of defensive mistakes, Ronny Simon is out of the game in the bottom of the 5th inning pic.twitter.com/P5BhYV94Nb — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) May 28, 2025

He went straight into the clubhouse, and was followed by a few Marlins players and coaches.

When the Marlins took the field for the bottom of the fifth, Simon was removed from the game for a defensive replacement.

Simon was charged with three errors in the loss. Those errors proved costly, as the Marlins were up 6-0 after the first inning. Simon's errors led to at least three runs scoring, and played a major role in the Padres completing their comeback. As a result of Simon's tough fourth inning, the Padres completed their comeback and tied the game 6-6. San Diego went on to add two more runs after Simon left.

Following the game, McCullough said he felt taking Simon out of the game was the appropriate call.

"Things just started to snowball a little bit and, you know, compound effect. And it was tough. And just thought, for us and him, just in that moment, that making the change there was prudent just with how things had transpired."

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was asked about the situation, and offered words of encouragement for Simon.

"It's baseball, it happens. I definitely know he's a great player."



Fernando Tatís had empathy for Marlins rookie Ronny Simòn after his 4-error night@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/QG2dV5xUrq — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) May 28, 2025

While it was a game that Simon will want to put behind him, it wasn't all bad. Simon did contribute to the Marlins' early lead, singling in a run in the first inning. He also scored a run in the inning, finishing the contest 1-for-2, with an RBI and a run scored.

With Tuesday's game in the past, Simon will look to bounce back in his next opportunity. That could come as early as Wednesday, as the Marlins will once against take on the Padres before an off day Thursday.