Mark Cuban sells the Mavericks & In-Season Tournament quarterfinals preview

Vincent Goodwill talks about Mark Cuban selling a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks, and who he sold it to, before previewing each of the four single-elimination quarterfinal games in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

On this solo episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill responds to the news of Mark Cuban selling a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson. Adelson has been very public about her political beliefs, and they don't exactly align with where the NBA has been heading. Could this end up being an issue? And will Kyrie Irving's past issues with antisemitism get brought back up?

After that, Vince and Producer John talk about the NBA In-Season Tournament. It has clearly been a success, surprisingly so, with full buy-in from most of the players on the court. Now we’ve reached the single elimination games, starting next week and ending in Las Vegas.

The Bucks’ offense is finally clicking with Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Knicks, however, are known more for their defense than offense. Who will control the pace of play?

The Lakers and Suns have all the star power, with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and maybe even Bradley Beal. The Lakers seem particularly motivated to win this tournament, but why? What does it prove? Both Vince and Producer John have differing theories.

The Kings slayed some demons by beating the Warriors on the last night of group play. Now, they get the very talented (but somewhat disappointing) Pelicans in the quarterfinal game, with a chance to go to Vegas on the line. But how many fans will actually go to Las Vegas for these games? Will it be a true playoff atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena?

Finally, the Celtics will take on the Pacers with less depth than just about every team in the league, but maybe the best starting lineup. Do they have enough bodies to get through three difficult games in five days? And do the Pacers have enough defense to slow them down?

