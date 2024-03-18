March Madness betting: UConn opens as the favorite to win back-to-back national titles

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament- Championship HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: CBS announcer Jim Nance interviews head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies after the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four championship game against the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The defending national champions are the favorites to win the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Connecticut is +400 at BetMGM to win back-to-back national championships after the brackets were revealed on Selection Sunday. The Huskies got the No. 1 overall seed in the men's NCAA tournament after winning the Big East tournament over Marquette on Saturday night.

UConn stormed through the tournament a year ago as it won every game by double digits. The Huskies’ closest game of the tournament came in the Final Four when they beat Miami by 13. UConn won three of its six tournament games by more than 20 points and beat San Diego State by 17 points in the national title game.

Purdue and Houston are the co-No. 2 favorites at +600. Both the Boilermakers and Cougars are also No. 1 seeds and Purdue hopes to advance in the tournament this season. The Boilermakers were the second No. 1 seed to lose in the first round a season ago when they got knocked off by Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

Houston advanced to the Sweet 16 a season ago and won the Big 12 by two games in its first season in the conference. The Cougars were blown out by Iowa State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday night and could enter the tournament a bit thin in the frontcourt if J’Wan Roberts’ shin contusion is a serious injury.

There’s a signiicant gap to the No. 4 favorite and it’s close between Arizona and North Carolina. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the West Region behind the Tar Heels and are at +1200. UNC is at +1300 to win the title after losing to NC State in the ACC title game on Saturday night.

Arizona features former North Carolina guard Caleb Love. Will Love get the chance to meet his former team in the Elite Eight?

The surprise favorite is Auburn. The Tigers won the SEC tournament title on Sunday and are the co-No. 7 favorite overall at +1800 despite earning a No. 4 seed on Sunday. Auburn has to head to Spokane, Washington, to play its first and second round games. The Tigers have the same odds to win the national title as Iowa State. The Cyclones are the No. 2 seed in UConn’s region.

NCAA tournament favorites

Connecticut (+400)

Purdue (+600)

Houston (+600)

Arizona (+1200)

North Carolina (+1300)

Tennessee (+1500)

Auburn (+1800)

Iowa State (+1800)

Kentucky (+2500)

Marquette (+2500)

Duke (+3000)

Creighton (+3000)

Illinois (+3000)