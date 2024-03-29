March Madness: Oregon State's victory over Notre Dame eliminates last perfect women's bracket

Oregon State v Notre Dame ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Raegan Beers #15 and Talia von Oelhoffen #22 of the Oregon State Beavers celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 29, 2024 in Albany, New York. Oregon State defeated Notre Dame 70-65. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The last perfect entry in Yahoo's women's basketball bracket contest has fallen.

With Oregon State's 70-65 victory over Notre Dame on Friday, Trisdyn's Rad Bracket finally picked an incorrect winner, ending an impressive run into the Sweet 16. The bracket had the Fighting Irish advancing to the women's Elite Eight to face South Carolina. Alas, that matchup can no longer happen with the No. 3 seed Beavers winning.

Timea Gardiner led the No. 3 seeded Oregon State with 21 points, adding 11 rebounds and four assists. Raegan Beers scored 18 points and led the Beavers wth 13 boards.

No. 2 Notre Dame was led by Sonia Citron's 22 points and seven rebounds. Maddy Westbeld added 19 points. Star guard Hannah Hidalgo was limited to 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting and missed time in the second quarter when referees made her leave the game to have a nose ring removed.

Unusual moment in the Oregon State - Notre Dame game, where Holly Rowe delivered a sideline report on Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo being told to take her nose ring out mid-game. pic.twitter.com/cL171NRJlC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2024

Oregon State will face the winner of Friday's matchup between No. 4 Indiana and No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Trisdyn's Rad Bracket still has all of its Final Four picks alive with South Carolina, Texas, USC and Iowa. Perfection may no longer be in reach, but winning can still happen.