Manchester City continue bad form, NYCFC defender Kevin O'Toole joins & Jim Curtin fired!?

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss Manchester City's embarrassing loss to Sporting Lisbon on this episode of The Cooligans. They also react to Real Madrid's issues fitting in Kylian Mbappe.

Christian and Alexis then welcome on NYCFC defender Kevin O’Toole to chat about the club ahead of their elimination playoff game against FC Cincinnati.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down the latest MLS news including the Philadelphia Union firing Jim Curtin.

(6:51) - Sporting CP def. Manchester City 4-1

(16:20) - AC Milan def. Real Madrid 3-1

(24:24) - Discussing other notable Champions League results

(30:41) - Kevin O’Toole previews game 3 vs. FC Cincinnati

(35:00) - Kevin discusses him time with NYCFC this season

(41:45) - Looking ahead to possible Hudson River derby matchup

(48:15) - Philadelphia Union fire Jim Curtin

(52:41) - SJ Earthquakes hire Bruce Arena

(56:16) - Houston Dynamo part ways with Hector Herrera

