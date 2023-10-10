LIV Golf denied world ranking points, marking another setback for breakaway league

LIV Golf Chicago - Final Round First Place team champions Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Captain Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri of Crushers GC and caddies celebrate with the trophy during the trophy ceremony after the final round of LIV Golf Chicago at the Rich Harvest Farms on Sunday, September 24, 2023 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/LIV Golf via AP) (Sam Greenwood/LIV Golf/AP)

LIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points for their competitions, the Official World Golf Rankings announced, marking a significant setback to the breakaway tour's bid to be an attractive alternative to the PGA Tour.

World ranking points are used to determine entry into golf's four majors for players who do not qualify via in-season victories or previous wins, among other categories. The majors — the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship — remain golf's crown jewels and a lifetime goal for players on both the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf tour. Without easy access to the majors, LIV Golf becomes a much less enticing alternative to the PGA Tour.

"We are not at war with them," OWGR board chairman Peter Dawson told the Associated Press. "This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They're just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them."

LIV Golf was always facing a daunting fight to get its tournaments certified because of its small field size and no-cut format. OWGR tournaments feature cuts and larger fields, but there is, in the OWGR's eyes, an insufficiently defined way of joining and leaving the LIV tour.

Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship earlier this year, is the highest-ranked LIV player at no. 18. Patrick Reed is 62nd, former No. 1 Dustin Johnson has fallen to 121st, and Sergio Garcia has fallen all the way to 375th.

Two events remain in the LIV Golf season, the individual championship in Jeddah and the team championship in Miami. LIV's financial backer, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, is in the process of devising a partnership agreement with the PGA Tour for future golf events. The status of that agreement, which surprised the golf world in June, remains up in the air.