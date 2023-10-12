Lions' Alex Anzalone announces his parents were safely returning to U.S. after being trapped in Israel

Detroit Lions inside linebacker Alex Anzalone walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Lions 13-10 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

The only thing Alex Anzalone could think about since last weekend were his parents. Even after leading the Detroit Lions with 11 tackles in the team's 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers, Sal and Judy Anzalone stayed on his mind.

Last weekend, a massive conflict erupted in Israel that trapped his parents and 51 members of their church who were visiting the country.

On Thursday morning, the linebacker thanked everyone who prayed for him and his family as the church group was finally able to return home. Judy posted on social media that they made it back safely.

"Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety," Anzalone posted on X. "It's been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good."

After the Lions' victory on Sunday, Anzalone told the Detroit News that he was struggling to focus on anything besides his parents well being.

"It's hard," Anzalone said. "[It's] really all I've been thinking about."

At one point, Anzalone pleaded with President Joe Biden on Twitter to, "please get my parents home."

On Oct. 2, Sal, Judy and members of First Naples arrived in Israel for a tour of Jerusalem. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, began a surprise attack in Gaza, and more than 1,000 people have reportedly died between the Israelis and Hamas.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone once he learned that his parents were in Israel.

Detroit is on the road Sunday in a battle of division leaders. At 4-1 the Lions pace the NFC North, and they'll be in Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South at 3-1.