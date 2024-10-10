Lindor slam sends Mets to NLCS, Yankees & Tigers on the brink of ALCS, Dodgers-Padres | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets pulled off yet another late game comeback when Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the 7th inning to put the Mets on top and send them to the NLCS for the first time since 2015. With the Mets advancing, they become the first team to book their ticket to the National League pennant finale.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the heroics of Lindor, as well as why the shortstop has elevated himself into one of the current greats in baseball with this recent stretch. The guys then take a look at the downfall of the Philadelphia Phillies, where they came up short in the series and if their window of contention is shutting on the current core of players.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan talk about Detroit Tigers skipper AJ Hinch out-managing Stephen Vogt en route to their Game 3 victory over Cleveland, Giancarlo Stanton coming up big in the postseason once again to give the New York Yankees a 2-1 game advantage in their series over Kansas City and give a recap of where we sit with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres series heading to Game 5 on Friday night.

(1:23) - Mets advance to NLCS

(16:40) - Where do Phillies go from here?

(23:51) - Tigers one win away from ALCS

(36:04) - Stanton powers Yankees to win, 2-1 lead over Royals

(46:24) - Dodgers-Padres recap so far

(56:00) - Quick hits outside of the postseason

