Lillard, Harden request trades & making sense of free agency's first 72 hours

Vincent Goodwill is joined by Sam Amick from The Athletic to tackle all of the NBA news from the first few days of free agency, including trade requests from both Damian Lillard and James Harden.

First, the guys discuss the news of Damian Lillard requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, preferably to the Miami Heat. Vince and Sam discuss Dame’s legacy in Portland, explain why this is different from other NBA trade requests that we’ve seen in the past, and wonder how (and if) the Blazers are going to trade him to the Heat and get a good return.

Next up, James Harden has once again requested a trade, this time from the Philadelphia 76ers. He would prefer to go to the Los Angeles Clippers, who seem to have a package that would make sense, but the question is whether the Sixers feel obligated to send him to his preferred destination after a little over one year of being in Philadelphia.

Vince and Sam spend the second half of the podcast picking out some highlights from the first few days of free agency, including the Houston Rockets signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, before using Kyrie Irving’s new deal with the Dallas Mavericks to explain that free agency isn’t always about the team getting the best deal possible.

