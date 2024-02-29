LeBron sinks the Clippers, Team USA roster spots & Durant's defensive impact | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!

On a very fun leap day edition of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk their way through everything that's going on in the world of basketball.

First, the Charlotte Hornets have found a new Head of Basketball Operations to replace Mitch Kupchak in Jeff Peterson, previously of the Brooklyn Nets. Considering the other openings around the league, Dan says the Hornets might be the best landing spot if you’re looking to compete right away.

LeBron James went nuclear last night, erasing a 21-point Clippers lead in the 4th quarter and turning it into a Lakers win. Jake marvels at LeBron still doing these things at his age while Dan points out that the Lakers offense has actually been great for the last 6 weeks.

The Athletic posted a list of 11 players that they believe will be on the Team USA roster, leaving one roster spot open. Jake and Dan talk about who they would pick to fill that spot before Jake says that Kevin Durant spoiled the surprise for him a few weeks ago.

Speaking of Kevin Durant, he’s been an incredible two-way player this season instead of just a scorer and the Phoenix Suns need him to be their #1 scorer as well as their #1 defender. Can his body hold up?

The Golden State Warriors have been much better since Draymond Green returned from suspension, so Jake explains what was going wrong early in the season while Dan explains how Draymond returning has completely changed the shape of who the Warriors are for the better.

The Play-In Push™ is back! The guys talk about which teams they’re worried about rising or falling in the current playoff standings, while taking a pitstop for Jake to root for the Pacers (and the Magic) and Dan to worry about the Knicks.

