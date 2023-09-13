LeBron, Durant & Curry focus on 2024 Olympics after FIBA World Cup | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer is back from Manila and he rejoins Dan Devine in Brooklyn to talk about the NBA passing a new rule to prevent teams from resting their stars, the results from the FIBA World Cup and LeBron James trying to recruit a team of superstars to go to the Olympics in 2024.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake returns from Manila with a cold (but without sleeves) to talk with Dan about everything that has happened around the NBA in the last week.

They start with some breaking news, that the NBA’s Competition Committee voted to create new rules that penalize teams for resting too many superstar players. Dan points out that there are exceptions that make it pretty easy for superstar players to continue to rest, but this system will make the NBA more palatable for gamblers.

Jake and Dan also talk their way through the FIBA World Cup, including what Team USA can learn from Germany (who won gold) and how Canada’s performance (they won bronze) is a sign of good things to come for both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks.

Finally, after Team USA failed to medal at the FIBA World Cup, LeBron James announced that he wanted to return to Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in France. He also announced that he had reached out to Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and many other veteran superstars in an attempt to recruit them to join him. Will that be enough for USA to continue to take home gold in the Olympics or has this group of stars aged out?

