Late interception helps No. 1 Oregon avoid an upset at Wisconsin after late fake field goal backfires

Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (8) thorws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

No. 1 Oregon escaped with a 16-13 win at Wisconsin after a fake field goal inside the last two minutes of the game nearly backfired spectacularly on the Ducks.

Oregon had the ball in field goal range after Wisconsin turned it over on downs just outside the two-minute warning. Facing a fourth down after Wisconsin had used two of its timeouts, the Ducks elected to send the field goal team out on the field to potentially extend the lead to 19-13.

Instead, Oregon ran a fake, and punter Ross James got tripped up a yard short of the line to gain.

"We felt like the look was there," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said, adding that he realized the decision was easily second-guessed since it backfired.

However, Oregon avoided disaster and a lot of second-guessing when Matayo Uiagalelei grabbed a deflected pass from Bradyn Locke and sealed the win with an interception.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!