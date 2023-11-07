Lakers star Anthony Davis leaves loss to Heat early with hip spasms, doesn't expect to miss time

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat Nov 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reaches to catch a pass against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports - 21835836 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left their 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat early on Monday night due to hip spasms.

Davis left the game initially just before halftime after he seemed to bump his left hip while driving inside against Bam Adebayo at the Kaseya Center. He remained in for several possessions after making contact with Adebayo, but he suddenly pulled up in clear pain on the other end and left the game.

Davis then attempted to return for the second half, but he lasted just less than two minutes before the Lakers subbed him out and he retreated to the locker room once again. Davis did come back into the game in the third quarter, but hurt himself once again with just minutes left in the period.

Davis didn’t return after that. He finished the night with nine points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

"Off the spin move, just I don't know, just awkward. [It] spazzed up," Davis said, via Spectrum SportsNet . "It felt fine coming out of halftime, and it kind of just like spazzed up again. Then I went to go get it wrapped up, it felt fine for a longer stint … then it kind of just spazzed up again."

Davis, 30, has averaged 26.3 points and 13 rebounds per game this season, his fifth with the Lakers. He’s averaged a career-high 38.8 minutes so far this season, too, which is the second-most in the league.

Though the injury is concerning given Davis’ recent injury history, neither he nor head coach Darvin Ham seemed too worried about it. The Lakers are set to take on the Houston Rockets next on Wednesday, and Davis expects to be on the court.

"I'll be fine," Davis said. "I'll be ready to go Wednesday, but I need to calm down and get some treatment and get ready to go on Wednesday."

The Heat built up a 12-point lead late in the third quarter on Monday night and seemed poised to grab the win, but the Lakers came storming back in the fourth quarter and held Miami scoreless for the final four minutes of the game. Thankfully for the Heat, however, the Lakers’ last points of the night came on a LeBron James free throw with 2:39 left on the clock. The Lakers’ comeback fell just short.

James led the Heat with 30 points after shooting 13-of-23 from the field in the loss. Austin Reaves added 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and D’Angelo Russell finished with 13 points. Russell was thrown out of the game midway through the fourth quarter after arguing a no-call with officials during a timeout.

Jimmy Butler finished with 28 points for the Heat in the win, and Adebayo had a triple-double with 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. The win for Miami was its second straight following a four-game losing skid. They’ll take on the Memphis Grizzlies next on Wednesday.