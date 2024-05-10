Kylian Mbappé announces he is leaving PSG at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 07: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappé confirmed on Friday that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season amid rumors he'll join Real Madrid in the summer.

In a video posted on social media, Mbappé said that his final home game with PSG will be this Sunday against Toulouse and that he will not extend his contract with the club after joining them in 2018.

"Hi everyone, it's Kylian. I wanted to speak to you, I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain," said Mbappé.

"I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

"It's a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions, to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."

PSG, which clinched the Ligue 1 title on April 28 for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons, will have three away games after the Toulouse match to wrap up their domestic campaign.

Mbappé's final game for PSG after is set to be the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

The 25-year-old Mbappé joined PSG on loan in 2018 from Monaco and the two sides later agreed to a 180 million euro permanent deal.

Since signing on, Mbappé has scored 255 goals in 306 appearances for Les Parisiens and led the club to six Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies. But the biggest trophy of them all, the Champions League, was something Mbappé and PSG, in their "superteam era" could not deliver.

Interest in Mbappé's services has always been high. Real Madrid had an offer rejected by PSG in August 2021 for the player and Mbappé later signed his current three-year contract. In July 2023, PSG came to an agreement with Saudi side Al Hilal on a massive deal, but Mbappé turned down the move.

With Mbappé in the final year of his contract, he's been free to speak with other clubs since Jan. 1 for a pre-contract agreement. He's been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now and all signs point to him now heading to Spain.