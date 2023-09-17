Kyle Shanahan goes for the TD with 1 second left in the half, and 49ers get it

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Going for it when you need just a yard or two has become commonplace in the NFL. The decision is a little more complicated when there's one second on the clock before halftime.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn't seem that conflicted. It didn't seem he hesitated to leave his offense on the field at the 1-yard line with just one play to go before halftime.

Fortune favors the bold. The 49ers converted, with Brock Purdy sneaking in for a touchdown as the first half expired, making their head coach look smart.

The 49ers surprisingly trailed 17-10 at that point. The Los Angeles Rams played a very good half against a 49ers team that was excellent in Week 1. The 49ers blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers but then had trouble figuring out the Rams in the first half.

Maybe Shanahan felt his team needed a bit of a spark. It wasn't a massive gamble since the 49ers were at the 1-yard line, but Shanahan would have answered plenty of questions about the decision had it not worked. But the risk was worth the reward.