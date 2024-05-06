Kyle Larson beats Chris Buescher in closest finish in NASCAR history at Kansas

Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher in the closest finish in NASCAR history on Sunday night at Kansas.

Larson got alongside Buescher in Turns 3 and 4 on the final lap after a green-white-checker restart and somehow snuck past Buescher at the finish line as Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. tried to join the party.

The finish was so close that the scoring monitors showed that Buescher won the race. Officially, Larson won the race by 0.001 seconds.

UNBELIEVABLE FINISH! KYLE LARSON WINS AT KANSAS. WOW. pic.twitter.com/O7K3pOnmTw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2024

“That race from start to finish was amazing," Larson said after climbing from his car.

Both Larson and Buescher took two tires on their pit stops during the final caution flag. The yellow flew with less than 10 laps to go for a spin by Kyle Busch. Neither of them led the field to green with two laps to go, however.

Denny Hamlin was the race leader with two laps to go and chose the bottom lane for the restart. Buescher was alongside him on the front row and Larson was behind him on the inside. Hamlin didn’t get a great start and Larson got to his inside as Buescher took the lead entering Turn 1.

Larson was behind Buescher as the white flag flew and got a run down the backstretch on the final lap. Buescher left a lane between himself and the wall entering the final two corners and Larson squeezed in between and didn’t back down.