Knicks G Josh Hart has face split open by Celtics elbow, wipes off blood to shoot 2 FTs

New York Knicks' Josh Hart during the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Boston Celtics Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has always a carried a reputation for high-motor, physical play. He showed how far he's willing to go in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Play was stopped in the first quarter on Wednesday after a driving Hart took a hard elbow to the face from Celtics big man Luke Kornet. As Hart sat back up, his face was covered in blood from a gash around the bridge of his nose.

The blood continued to flow as Hart made his way to the bench and the officials reviewed whether or not a flagrant foul was committed.

Warning: This tweet contains a video showing a man with part of his face covered in blood.

Josh Hart takes an elbow to the face 😳



Hart changed clothes and stayed in game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tKdPLY6VzQ — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 14, 2025

The play was ruled to be a common foul on Kornet, with two free throws. The required Hart to stay in the game, as he would have been ineligible to return if he couldn't shoot those free throws.

After changing out of a uniform covered in blood, Hart went to the line and made both free throws. The Knicks subbed him out one possession later.