Knicks forward Julius Randle suffered dislocated shoulder vs. Heat, MRI forthcoming

In the final four minutes of the New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat, Julius Randle injured his right shoulder and was forced to exit the contest early.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that the injury was actually a dislocated shoulder and that there is no timetable for Randle's return.

An X-ray was performed after the Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Heat, and no damage beyond that was visible. The team, however, is awaiting the results of an MRI done on the forward's shoulder to get a better idea of the extent and how much time he's anticipated to miss.

Randle has been a key contributor to New York's 12-2 start since the new year began. In addition to averaging 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game, Randle's name has been in the mix for a potential All-Star nod this year.

"It was an, 'Oh s—' reaction," guard Jalen Brunson said via ESPN. "We don't want to see that from anybody, especially him with how he's been playing. He means a lot to us. So for him to go back there, obviously it's not ideal."

Randle sustained the injury as he drove to the basket, and Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. positioned himself to take a charge. Randle laid on the hardwood for several moments grimacing in pain and only got up with the help of his teammates.

What caught his teammates and New York head coach Tom Thibodeau's attention, though, was the fact that Randle didn't allow his teammates to touch his right arm. The team trainer came over to Randle, looked like he tried helping the 29 year old pop the shoulder back in, and Randle resigned himself to being unable to shoot his free throws. The 10-year veteran jogged back into the locker room.

"You knew for him to do that [it might be serious]," said coach Tom Thibodeau, who spoke before the team had a clear sense of how bad the injury was. "He's a guy who plays through things and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior." Asked how concerned he was about the star forward, Thibodeau said, "Very."