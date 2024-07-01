Klay Thompson agrees to three-year, $50M deal with Mavericks: Report

Klay Thompson, a key contributor to the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, has agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 34-year-old has averaged 19.6 points (on 45/41/86 shooting splits), 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 11 seasons with the Warriors, making five All-Star appearances and winning four championships.

Thompson remains one of the league's preeminent shooters, making 39% of his nine 3-point attempts per game this past season. He has lost a step, both off the dribble and defensively, since missing the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons to a torn left ACL and ruptured right Achilles, respectively. He returned from both midway through the 2021-22 campaign and helped the Warriors to a redemptive title in 2022.

Thompson's workload has decreased, even as he fires near-double-digit 3s per game. His usage rate fell to 24.2%. He attempted fewer shots per game (14.7) than he has since his rookie season. He also played fewer than 30 minutes per game for the first time over a full season since his rookie campaign, even coming off the bench for a spell. His 17.9 points per game this past season were as inconsistent as ever.

But again: Thompson is one of the game's all-time great shooters at a time when the game requires them. Often overshadowed by his Splash Brother in Golden State, Stephen Curry, Thompson needs 79 made 3s to catch Reggie Miller for fifth place on the career 3-point field goals list. He made 268 last season, and his 301 in 2023 led the NBA. His career percentage from 3 (41.3%) also ranks among the top 20 in history.

Thompson is also one of the game's best dudes. He and his bulldog Rocco, who was born on April 20, have regularly taken a boat to work in the Bay Area. He appreciates life's simple things, like scaffolding. This seems like a good thing for a locker room. That and the flame-throwing he does from 3-point range.