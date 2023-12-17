Kings G League player reportedly arrested by FBI in connection to woman's disappearance

Sacramento Kings Media Day SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Chance Comanche #22 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on October 02, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Chance Comanche, a player on the Sacramento League's G League affiliate, was arrested by a local FBI apprehension team on Friday in connection to the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas' 8 News Now.

A warrant for first-degree kidnapping was reportedly issued for the 27-year-old Comanche in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday, resulting in him being taken to the Sacramento County Jail.

The Stockton Kings announced Friday they had released Comanche, with no additional details. A team spokesperson reportedly declined further comment to 8 News Now.

The case in question reportedly concerns Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant from Washington state. Her loved ones said she was last seen on Dec. 6 during a visit to Las Vegas with friends. The Stockton Kings played the Henderson, Nevada-based G League Ignite on Dec. 5, the day before Rodgers' reported disappearance.

Comanche is reportedly the second person to be arrested in connection to the missing persons investigation. The first was reportedly 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, who also faces a first-degree kidnapping charge and remains in a Las Vegas jail on $500,000 bail. A criminal complaint reportedly claims Harnden held or detained Rodgers against he will for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.

Harnden also reportedly faces an unrelated theft charge in Las Vegas in a separate case, on an allegation of stealing at least one Rolex watch.

Comanche is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Sacramento County court.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man has appeared in one NBA game, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. A two-year player at Arizona, he went undrafted in 2017 and has spent time in the G League, The Basketball League and Türkiye Basketbol Ligi.