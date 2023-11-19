Kenny Pickett's struggles doom Steelers as Browns grind out 13-10 win without Deshaun Watson

NFL: NOV 19 Steelers at Browns CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 19: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) inside the 1-yard line during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have leaned on a ball-hawking defense to overcome poor quarterback play from Kenny Pickett en route to playoff contention.

On Sunday, it wasn't enough. The Browns defense swarmed Pickett as Cleveland ground out a 13-10 win over the Steelers despite playing with rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. The win was critical for the AFC playoff race as they Browns improved to 7-3 while dropping their AFC North rivals to 6-4.

Both teams struggled to move the ball on a day where defense dominated. But Thompson-Robinson was able to generate a late drive for a game-winning field goal from Dustin Hopkins, as Pittsburgh came up empty on its final three drives that generated 22 yards.

Pickett finished the day completing 14 of 27 passes for 93 yards. He took three sacks and failed to find the end zone. The Steelers offense largely consisted of a single 74-yard touchdown run from Jaylen Warren that kept them competitive. It wasn't enough to overcome a stagnant attack through the rest of the game.