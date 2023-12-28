Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates highlight modern-era finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 24: Julius Peppers #90 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is down to 15 players.

The Hall of Fame released the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday night, marking the last step players must take before enshrinement in Canton. Though nine of the 15 finalists were also finalists from last year, only Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates are the first-ballot finalists.

Peppers was a dominant defensive end during his 17-year career in the league — most of which was spent with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2002 out of North Carolina. Peppers was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first campaign, where he recorded 12 sacks and 36 total tackles. He spent the next eight seasons with the franchise, and helped them reach the Super Bowl in 2004, before he landed with the Chicago Bears. Peppers spent four seasons in Chicago, and then had a three-year run with the Green Bay Packers before he returned to Carolina to end his career. In total, he recorded 719 tackles and 159.5 sacks while racking up nine Pro Bowl nods.

Gates was one of the most productive and dominant tight ends in NFL history. Gates, who went undrafted after playing college basketball at Kent State, signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2003 and quickly became a staple in their offense. He had 116 touchdowns and more than 11,800 receiving yards over his 16 seasons in the league. His receiving yards are third all-time among tight ends, behind only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten — though Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is rapidly catching up to Gates.

Other finalists include cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, safety Rodney Harrison, returner and wide receiver Devin Hester, wide receiver Torrey Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, running back Fred Taylor, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis and safety Darren Woodson.

The selection committee will select up to five modern-era players to make the cut into the Hall of Fame. The Class of 2024 will be officially announced ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February.