Jordan Chiles says being stripped of her bronze medal is 'unjust.' Here's where things stand in the Olympics gymnastics controversy.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team USA looks on ahead of the apparatus floor final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

American gymnast Jordan Chiles on Thursday said the decision to revoke her Olympic bronze medal “feels unjust” in her first comments on the controversy that started to unfold in early August at the Paris Games.

"While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away," she said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey."

Chiles, 23, called the situation “one of the most challenging moments of my career” and promised to “make every effort to ensure that justice is done.”

If Chiles is formally stripped of her bronze medal, she will be the first gymnast since 2000 to lose a medal. According to NBC News, Chiles would also be the only gymnast in the world to be stripped of her Olympic medal for a reason that didn't have to do with age falsification or failed drug tests.

🤸 What happened at the Olympics?

On Aug. 5, Team USA coach Cecile Landi appealed Chiles's final score in her individual floor exercise routine, claiming that Chiles's difficulty grade was lower than it should have been. After Landi's inquiry and a recalculation, Chiles was moved to third place, knocking Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu down to fourth.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled later that Landi filed her appeal four seconds too late. The Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG) confirmed on Aug. 10 that Chiles's score would go back to how it originally was and Bărbosu would return to third place.

On Aug. 11, the International Olympic Committee stated it would "reallocate the bronze medal" to Bărbosu.

USA Gymnastics then requested that the ruling be revised, claiming that Landi submitted the inquiry on time, citing time-stamped video evidence. The court denied the request.

Bărbosu's Romanian teammate, Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, also got swept up in the controversy over the 0.1-point deduction she got for stepping out of bounds during her floor routine. The president of the Romanian Olympic Committee, Mihai Covaliu, asked the International Gymnastics Federation to reconsider Maneca-Voinea's scoring over doubts she actually stepped out of bonds — to no avail.

🇷🇴 How has Romania reacted?

Initially, Romania suggested to the IOC that Chiles, Bărbosu and Maneca-Voinea should all receive bronze medals. The IOC rejected the proposal.

On Aug. 13, Romania announced it would be moving forward with a medal ceremony for Barbosu in Bucharest on Friday.

There is some controversy about the decision, as the New York Times reported that the chair of the CAS panel that ruled Chiles had to give up her medal has served as legal counsel to Romania and worked with the nation for nearly a decade.

In response to the allegations that the chair's involvement with the CAS panel is a "conflict of interest," the CAS in a media release, condemned "the outrageous statements."

🥉 What is happening with Chiles’s medal now?

According to Yahoo Sports, as of Aug. 15, there's no confirmation that USA Gymnastics or Chiles has turned over the medal yet.

If Romania is able to proceed with its medal ceremony for Bărbosu on Friday, then it doesn’t appear as though Chiles would get the medal back.