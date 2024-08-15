Jordan Chiles issues statement on medal controversy, calling it 'devastating' and 'unjust'

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team USA looks on with her Bronze Medal from the Women's Apparatus floor final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles issued a statement on social media regarding the controversy over the bronze medal she was initially awarded at the Paris Olympics, but had taken away in a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chiles began by saying she was overwhelmed by all of the love she's received in light of the decision to strip her of the medal. She went on to express gratitude to her family, teammates, coaches, fans, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the support they've shown.

"I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey," Chiles said. "To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

The International Olympic Committee and a court of appeals ruled for Romania in favor of gymnast Ana Bărbosu and awarded her the bronze medal in floor exercise. USA Gymnastics says it will take its appeal to Switzerland's Supreme Court. Yet Romania announced that it will proceed with a medal ceremony for Bărbosu.