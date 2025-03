Joey Bosa reportedly agrees to 1-year, $12.6 million deal with Bills

The Buffalo Bills have found quite a defensive line reinforcement.

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills in free agency on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN source: Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Joey Bosa reached agreement tonight on a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. pic.twitter.com/u7R6wdDGRf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

