Joe Davis joins to talk 2024 Dodgers, Soto sweepstakes & MLB debates 'Golden At-Bat' | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The end appears to be in sight for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. With the Winter Meetings set to take place next week in Dallas, all signs point to the superstar selecting a team as the baseball world gathers for the annual event. But will this year’s most anticipated free agency end without one last twist?

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about where things currently stand for the teams still in the running to land the star outfielder. The guys discuss why this whole free agency process has been fairly simple, whether a team might make a late push before a decision is made and then make their picks for who Soto might ultimately choose.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, FOX Sports and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis joins the show to discuss the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run, Shohei Ohtani's historic 50-50 season and Joe's rise in the broadcasting world. Jake and Jordan also talk about MLB's potential 'Golden At-Bat' rule before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.

(0:56) - The Opener: Soto sweepstakes winding down

(12:20) - Around the league: Chapman to Red Sox

(18:51) - Ha-Seong Kim will be posted

(22:50) - Joe Davis joins the show

(29:08) - Appreciation for Ohtani

(31:20) - Favorite moments from the World Series run

(39:40) - Joe on his rise in broadcasting

(49:03) - MLB’s possible Golden At-Bat rule

(56:58) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts