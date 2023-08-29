Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to 49ers trading Trey Lance: 'Been a lot of weird situations over there'

NFL: JAN 09 49ers at Rams INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't a fan of the way the San Francisco 49ers have handled quarterbacks recently. Garoppolo called out his former club when asked about the Trey Lance trade, telling Sports Illustrated, "Been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco."

Garoppolo would know. He didn't have the cleanest exit from San Francisco. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the 49ers announced Lance would be the starter. Garoppolo was put on the trade block and didn't even participate in practices during camp while the team waited for a deal to materialize.

As the season inched closer, the team surprisingly restructured Garoppolo's deal, allowing him to stay in San Francisco for another season. It turned out to be a good move. Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, elevating Garoppolo back into the starting role. He did his usual thing, posting decent numbers while leading the team to a lot of wins. Eventually, Garoppolo got hurt and was replaced by rookie Brock Purdy, who led the team on a deep playoff run before he hurt his elbow.

Given the up-and-down nature of Garoppolo's last year in San Francisco, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's skeptical of the way the team has handled quarterbacks recently.

Jimmy Garoppolo joined @robinlundberg to share his thoughts on the 49ers trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/FSpMbTYw3X — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 29, 2023

Garoppolo said he was happy that Lance would get another shot, and used the term "weird situation" when talking about the 49ers' quarterback strategy. When asked what he thinks about the way the 49ers have handled those situations, Garoppolo refused to take the bait. He just smiled and turned the question back on Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg. Say what you will about Garoppolo's game on the field, but he displayed elite question-avoidance skills here.

Garoppolo won't have to deal with the "weird" 49ers any longer. He signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Raiders in the offseason. Garoppolo will start for the team in Week 1, and will attempt to lead to Raiders back to prominence after they won six games last season.

If Garoppolo is hoping to get revenge against his former team, it's unlikely to come this season. The Raiders and 49ers won't play in the regular season. The only way they'll meet is in the Super Bowl.

Lance and the Cowboys will play the 49ers in Week 5, but Lance will likely be on the bench for that matchup barring an injury to Dak Prescott.