Jim Nantz, longtime CBS broadcaster, eyes 2036 Masters as a 'scheduled retirement date'

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: CBS Sports commentator Jim Nantz in the booth during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 8, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Jim Nantz has a plan for when he'll retire — but it won't be anytime soon.

The longtime CBS broadcaster told Scottish golf magazine bunkered this week that he has eyes on a potential retirement date after the 2036 Masters Tournament. The 2036 Masters would mark Nantz's 51st edition of the PGA tournament, and would be the 100th Masters overall.

"If all the stars aligned, right now, it feels like a pretty good exit point. April 14, 2036. That is my scheduled retirement date. It would be a perfect place to walk out," Nantz told bunkered.

Nantz, who has been a broadcaster for the PGA Tour on CBS since 1986, has anchored the network's Masters coverage since 1989. Although he has also been a mainstay in CBS' NFL and college basketball coverage, it's golf where he wants to end his career.

Nantz admitted to bunkered that there are outside factors that might affect his theoretical retirement date.

"A lot of things have to happen for that to occur," Nantz said. "First off, my health would have to hold up. Secondly, CBS and Augusta National (Golf Club) would have to want me to come back."

Another aspect is whether CBS will continue covering the Masters: Although the network has covered the event for nearly six decades, Augusta National Golf Club has never given CBS long-term rights, instead signing one-year deals with the network annually.

But if everything works out, Nantz wants to end his storied broadcasting career 11 years from now, as planned.

2036 is a milestone year that Nantz has mentioned before, telling Golf Digest in 2016 that he wanted to work the centennial event. Now, though, Nantz seemed aware that he might change his mind by the time he gets to 2036.

"I know what's going to happen,” Nantz added. "I'm going to get to that year, and I'm going to say, 'You know, maybe I could do this for a while longer.'"

On April 14, 2036, Nantz would be 77, and a month shy of turning 78. But he noted that it's not uncommon for broadcasters to keep working at that age and beyond. "We have broadcasters over here that have gone on well into their 80s, so that's one of those 'wait and sees,' I guess," Nantz said.