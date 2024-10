Denver Broncos v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have reportedly fired head coach Robert Saleh, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN sources: Jets fired HC Robert Saleh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2024

Saleh, who was hired in 2021, has a 20-36 record. He's 2-3 this season and hasn't been able to find success with QB Aaron Rodgers.

According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the interim head coach going forward.

